Viral TikTok video shows H-E-B employee reacting to health-food aisle proposal

It’s true what they say — no store does more than H-E-B and the grocer is now apparently a hip place for proposals based on a new trending TikTok video.

Lindy Foster posted a video to TikTok on Sunday of a proposal taking place at a friendly, neighborhood H-E-B.

“When there is proposal in aisle two of @H-E-B but you are on tamale duty at work,” Foster captioned the video.

Viewers can’t quite see the proposal but H-E-B partner Eduardo shines as the star of the video.

Eduardo can be seen mouth agape staring down the Healthy Living aisle, where wet floor signs block the entrance and rose petals are scattered on the floor.

Onlookers who witnessed the proposal start clapping and cheering and then a seemingly stunned Eduardo goes about his business announcing “pork and chicken tamales” as he rings a bell.

TikTok commenters loved his reaction and others simply commented on the proposal location.

One user said “a proposal AND tamales afterwards? Now I want my proposal there 😂.”

Another commented “look, I’m from Texas. heb is almost as important as church or gravy. but if i EVER got proposed to inside this sanctuary, I’d be livid 😂.”

The video has amassed nearly 740,000 reactions and nearly 20,000 shares in just three days.

KSAT reached out to H-E-B in an effort to find out where the proposal went down. This article will be updated if the couple is identified. If you were recently engaged at an H-E-B — email me at mpatton@ksat.com!

