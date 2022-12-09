‘The Nutcracker’ ballet is available online to teachers, students for free

Ballet San Antonio is providing a video version of their 2021 performance of “The Nutcracker,” free to all schools in Texas.

The ballet’s goal is to provide students and teachers the opportunity to see “The Nutcracker” performance, even if they aren’t able to see it in-person, according to a release.

Through funding from H-E-B, Ballet San Antonio can provide the film at no cost to all schools in San Antonio, and across Texas, according to Ballet San Antonio officials.

The film can be accessed online through Dec. 31.

Also on KSAT.com: