SAPD say social media posts about serial killer on the loose have ‘no factual basis’

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is dispelling rumors of a serial killer on the loose in the city.

“We have found no factual basis on these claims,” SAPD posted on Facebook.

It’s the same social media site where dozens of people have been posting and sharing posts warning others that a serial killer was targeting female victims. The posts have also been seen on Twitter and Reddit claiming that nine women had been murdered so far.

SAPD said they are aware of the posts and wanted to reassure the public to not be alarmed, calling the posts “unsubstantiated.”

