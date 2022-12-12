75º

SAPD say social media posts about serial killer on the loose have ‘no factual basis’

SAPD called the posts ‘unsubstantiated’

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

File photo of an SAPD squad car. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is dispelling rumors of a serial killer on the loose in the city.

“We have found no factual basis on these claims,” SAPD posted on Facebook.

It’s the same social media site where dozens of people have been posting and sharing posts warning others that a serial killer was targeting female victims. The posts have also been seen on Twitter and Reddit claiming that nine women had been murdered so far.

SAPD said they are aware of the posts and wanted to reassure the public to not be alarmed, calling the posts “unsubstantiated.”

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

