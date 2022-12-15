45º

Man dies after being stabbed on Northeast Side, San Antonio police say

Suspect on the run, likely to face murder charge, according to SAPD

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Stabbing, Northeast Side, SAPD
Stabbing in the 8200 block of Perrin Beitel on 12/14/22 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 62-year-old man has died at an area hospital after he was stabbed by someone he knew on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of Perrin Beitel.

Police said the injured man was involved in a disturbance with another man, in his 40s, who was an acquaintance of his. It’s unknown what the disturbance was about.

Officers found the 62-year-old man with a stab wound near some mailboxes. The suspect took off on foot and went toward Loop 410.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injury.

If the suspect is taken into custody, police said he’ll likely face a murder charge.

