SAAACAM celebrates Kwanzaa and hosts free workshop

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is here and the San Antonio community is coming together to remember the past, talk about the future and celebrate African American culture.

On Dec. 28, the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum is hosting a workshop at the Witte Museum to celebrate Kwanzaa.

“We will talk about the history of Kwanzaa, the principle that we are celebrating that day which is Ujima Collective Work and Responsibility,” said Deborah Omowale Jarmon, the CEO of SAAACAM.

Omowale Jarmon is excited to celebrate this cultural holiday with the community.

“People who just want to learn and want to be able to instruct and go out and educate themselves, it’s open to the public,” said Heather Williams, the program director at SAAACAM.

Next week’s workshops will be filled with traditions, history, culture and conversation.

“We will provide resources for educators, and for the community on next year’s Black History theme of Black Resistance. We also want to talk to educators about what we can do to assist them in the classroom,” Omowale Jarmon said.

The event is free and registration is required.

“Kwanzaa is very special to me because it brings everyone together. We can talk about what we’ve done in the past that makes us who we are and what we are going to do in the future,” Omowale Jarmon said.

Click here for more information.