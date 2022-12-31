Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people

Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for racing on a highway, causing serious bodily injury and the other four are for failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury, Salazar said.

The first driver arrested, Hammer John Felan, 33, was taken into custody on Thursday. He is facing five felony charges, including two counts of racing on the highway with serious bodily injury or death, one count of injury to a child, one count of racing on the highway and one count of racing without a license. His bonds total more than $325,000.

“Grim reminder of the dangers of street racing,” Salazar said after McCulley’s arrest Friday.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Felan was driving a Pontiac GTO in the westbound lanes and was racing McCulley, believed to be in a white Volkswagon GTI with a black stripe.

Felan lost control near WT Montgomery Road and hit the median and then ended up in the eastbound lanes, where he collided with another vehicle.

A woman in her 40s and her 10-year-old daughter were both seriously injured and transported to University Hospital for treatment.

Salazar said Friday that the child’s injuries were so severe, she had to have a piece of her intestine taken out.

“This little girl is paying the price for someone else’s stupidity,” Salazar said.

The passenger in Felan’s car was critically injured with extensive injuries. The sheriff said Thursday that while Felan and his passenger share the same last name, their connection is unknown at this time.

“She had some pretty substantial injuries. She was in and out of surgeries all morning,” Salazar said about the passenger Wednesday.

Hammer John Felan is facing 5 felony charges after a crash that seriously injured 3 people. Police said he was street racing. (BCSO/KSAT)

Salazar said he did not know if Felan knew the driver in the Volkswagon GTI with a black stripe that he is accused of racing.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this case, according to the sheriff.

Salazar called street racing an epidemic, saying it’s “not a victimless crime, not a harmless crime.”

“They’re out there showing a lot of disregard for human life, including their own and their passengers,” Salazar said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or caught the street racing on dashcam video is asked to contact BCSO by phone at 210-335-6070 or by email at bcsotips@bexar.org. If you see anyone racing on the road, you’re asked to call 911.

Salazar shares information from McCulley’s arrest