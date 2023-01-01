San Antonio police searching for 33-year-old man last seen on West Side

Anthony Joseph Hodges was last seen at 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 33-year-old man who was last seen on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

He’s described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has blue eyes and red/auburn hair. Hodges is also right-handed and was wearing gray pants, a blue/black Dickies jacket and a blue t-shirt when he disappeared, according to SAPD.

Police said Hodges has a medical condition requiring doctor’s care.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.