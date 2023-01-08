Frustrations continue to build in El Paso ahead of presidential visit to the border

EL PASO – There’s a wide range of emotions after President Joe Biden announced he’ll be making a visit to the border, along with a new immigration plan.

On one hand, Biden is making his first visit to the border since being in office. On the other hand, he announced his immigration plan in Washington prior to his visit to El Paso on Sunday.

“Give these migrants that are already here a pathway, a solution, process them,” said Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights in El Paso.

Fernando Garcia is frustrated with the Biden administration. He tells us the president is just expanding on Title 42, a Trump-era policy.

On Thursday, the president announced that under Title 42, they will expel 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela per month to Mexico. If more than that number are apprehended, they will be subject to standard immigration laws.

The Biden administration has said their plan is different because they will also allow 30,000 migrants per month from the same four countries to enter the U.S. and be able to work legally for up to two years. The migrants would have to apply for asylum from their home country.

“You need to apply online first, you need to find a phone, you need to get a passport if you have money, you need to get a relative in the United States. Then, we can potentially grant asylum… you know by then they’re probably going to be killed,” said Garcia.

The migrants we spoke to at Sacred Heart Church in El Paso are grateful to be in the U.S. but are scared of what may happen next.

Orlando Coronel left his 2-year-old daughter in Venezuela to look for work to provide for her.

“Lots of people didn’t make it here. They had an accident, they lost their life. Lots of kids lost their lives too,” said Coronel.

Another migrant, Elbe Mendoza, added, “it’s traumatic (his journey). It brings you a little bit of adrenaline and then you’re left in shock. I don’t know how I’m even standing here, I think because of the power of God.”

Both men knew President Biden is scheduled to be in El Paso on Sunday afternoon. One was optimistic, hoping POTUS will support their dreams of a better life.

“All I ask is for Joe Biden to put his hand on his heart. That’s the only thing that I ask,” said Mendoza.

The other was anxious, and worried, more than anything else.

“It would be devastating to send us back because why have I spent four months traveling being without food and work?”