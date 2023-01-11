University of the Incarnate Word linebacker named Southland Conference Football Student-Athlete of the Year

University of the Incarnate Word linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi is a finalist for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented to the national defensive player of the year in FCS.

SAN ANTONIO – A linebacker for the University of the Incarnate Word on Wednesday was named the Southland Conference Football Student-Athlete of the Year, the school announced in a press release Wednesday.

The award is just another notch on the belt for senior Kelechi Anyalebechi, who previously was named a finalist for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented to the national defensive player of the year in FCS.

Anyalebechi posted a 4.0 grade point average while working on his MBA is Sport Management, the press release said.

In his final season at UIW, Anyalebechi was a leader for the best defense in the Southland Conference. The Cardinal defense only gave up an average of 19.1 points per game, which contributed to UIW holding the best scoring margin in Division I football.

Anyalebechi recorded 88 tackles (45 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He is also the career record holder for total tackles (310), unassisted tackles (168), fumbles forced (7), and QB hurries (12) for the Cardinals.

UIW led the conference with seven all-conference academic selections, including Marcus Cooper, Darion Chafin, Taylor Grimes, Reid Francis, Caleb Johnson, Carson Mohr, and Anyalebechi. Francis is a third-time honoree, the press release said.

UIW said to be eligible, student-athletes must hold a minimum 3.0 GPA through the semester prior to the sport’s championship, and have completed at least one full academic year at the school, while participating in at least 50% of the team’s competitions.

First-team all-conference selections who meet the qualifications are automatically selected to the all-academic team.

Here’s the list of UIW all-conference selections:

Kelechi Anyalebechi, MBA, Sport Management | 4.00 GPA

Marcus Cooper MS, Sport Management | 3.13 GPA

Darion Chafin MS, Sport Management | 3.50 GPA

Taylor Grimes, Cultural Studies | 3.50 GPA

Reid Francis, Engineering | 3.99 GPA

Caleb Johnson, Engineering Physics | 3.12 GPA

Carson Mohr, Psychology | 3.84 GPA

