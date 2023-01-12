Air Force football player dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ on way to class

Hunter Brown, 21, an offensive lineman for Air Force’s football team, left his dormitory and was on his way to class when he experienced a health emergency.

Cadet Hunter Brown, 21, from Lake Charles, Louisiana left his dormitory on Monday and was on his way to class when he suffered a medical emergency. An announcement on the U.S Air Force football webpage said first responders were immediately called and attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

Academy mourns tragic loss in cadet wing https://t.co/32tSxcVMt7 — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) January 10, 2023

The Air Force said Brown was part of Cadet Squadron 16 and graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May of 2021. He was seeking a major in management and a minor in French. He was recently part of the football team’s back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022.

“Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate,” head football coach Troy Calhoun said. “He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”