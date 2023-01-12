ATM technician assaulted during robbery; Comal County Crime Stoppers seeks clues

The New Braunfels Police Department and Comal County Crime Stoppers are seeking tips from the public in connection with an ATM robbery at the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union located in the 1800 block of Highway 46 West at approximately 12 p.m. on Jan. 2.

According to police, a maroon Dodge Charger approached an ATM technician working on a machine at the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union located in the 1800 block of Highway 46 West at approximately 12 p.m. on Jan. 2.

The suspect assaulted the technician before grabbing a drawer of money and fleeing the scene in the Charger.

The technician suffered minor injuries.

Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.

