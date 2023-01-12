Police searching for suspected homeless man who allegedly kicked in a door and shot homeowner

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a suspect who kicked in the front door of a San Antonio home in September and shot the man who lives there.

The suspect kicked in the door of the residence on Sept. 19 in the 200 block of Utica Place, near I-35 and North Flores Street.

San Antonio police reported that the suspect shot the victim in the chest before fleeing the location.

Police believe the suspect is homeless, travels on a bicycle and frequents the Five Points area just north of downtown.

He is wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

San Antonio police are asking the public for help identifying and locating the suspect and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.

Calls and tips directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers and that concern information not previously provided to or known by law enforcement.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) or text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES(274637).

More headlines: