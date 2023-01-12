63º

Despite flight troubles, people not deterred to take their chances on flying

Travel delays amid FAA computer glitch

Patty Santos, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Alicia Garcia’s trip to visit family in San Antonio took more than 12 hours Wednesday following a series of delayed flights due to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system issues.

“It’s been a long, long day. We’re ready to get home,” Garcia said.

She was sitting on the plane when she got the news.

“All of a sudden, they said the flights have been grounded. ‘Everybody get off.’”

Daniel Armbruster with AAA said the latest hiccups come at a time when air travel is making a comeback following a pandemic slowdown.

“We’re seeing travel bookings that are above pre-pandemic levels,” he said.

Armbruster said passengers should consider using a travel agent on their next trip as they can help with deals and offer assistance if they have travel issues.

He said travelers should consider travel insurance when going on a big vacation.

“If this is an investment, a big investment that you’re making to travel, think about that. Read the policy. Ask a travel advisor about the different options and see what is available,” Armbruster said.

