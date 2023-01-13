Founder of Bolner’s Fiesta Products dies at 94

SAN ANTONIO – The founder and owner of Bolner’s Fiesta Products, Inc. died Tuesday at the age of 94, according to a social media post by the company.

Clifton J. Bolner died peacefully at his home, gathered by family members in Monte Vista.

“Through spices, food, friendship, family, and most all – his faith, ‘Popo’ or ‘Clif’ as many people knew him, was able to touch the lives of countless individuals. He will forever be in our hearts,” the social post said.

Bolner grew up on the South Side of San Antonio and started Bolner’s Fiesta Spices in 1955.

He led the company for 63 years before second and third-generation family members took over.

Bolner is survived by his eight children and their spouses, 27 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, as well as other extended family members.

