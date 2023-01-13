Man accused of threatening Target employee with knife during robbery

Andrew Gutierrez, 33, has been charged with aggravated robbery, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested following a robbery at a Target store.

Andrew Gutierrez, 33, has been charged with aggravated robbery in the incident that happened on Sept. 17.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Gutierrez entered the store and concealed various items without paying for them.

As he left, a female employee tried to stop him and told him to return the merchandise.

Gutierrez then showed a knife and then said “sorry,” the affidavit states. The employee, fearing for her life, let him leave.

He was eventually found in the area riding a bike. The affidavit states that during an interview, he admitted to stealing from the store and pulling out a knife.

He also said that he apologized to the victim after stealing the items.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday, the same day he was booked.

He is also facing a separate robbery charge.

His bond is set at $115,000.

