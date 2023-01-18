Two teens arrested in New Braunfels shooting

NEW BRAUNFELS – Two teenagers were arrested after firing several shots and being found in possession of multiple controlled substances, said New Braunfels police.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Rhine Road.

Upon arrival, officers learned a man in a black hoodie fired several shots at two people who were exiting their Jeep. No one was struck by the gunfire.

However, a woman was injured by broken glass. She was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene in a white car.

Officers located the vehicle and performed a felony traffic stop in the 1200 block of North Business 35, NBPD said.

New Braunfels PD arrested two teens in the traffic stop, and two handguns were found along with narcotics.

The driver, 19-year-old Antonio Baltazar III, was taken to the Comal County Jail for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance), and Possession of Marijuana.

His bond was set at a total of $93,000, according to jail records.

A 15-year-old passenger was arrested and taken to Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Center on the same charges as the driver.

This is an ongoing investigation.