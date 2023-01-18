Man, woman crossing two different roads both hit, killed in early-morning crashes

Two pedestrians were killed in fatal crashes on different parts of the city.

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman who were crossing busy streets in two different parts of town early Wednesday morning were both hit by cars and killed.

The first crash happened around 3 a.m. on FM 78 in Universal City, only a a few hundred yards from the gate to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.

Universal City police say a woman, who appeared to be homeless, was trying to cross FM 78 just east of Pat Booker Road when she was hit and/or run over by as many as five cars.

Police say the first two drivers who hit her stopped and tried to render aid, but she died at the scene.

They believe the other drivers who ran over her and kept going may not have realized there was a person on the road.

Mike Goreczny jogged past the scene a few hours later, commenting on how he often has close calls with cars.

“You have to be 100 percent careful because people do not pay attention,” he said. “I always wear a reflective vest, a light which I have off because of this, and a flashing light in the back.”

In this case, Universal City police said it did not appear that the drivers did anything wrong.

The stretch of the road where the woman was hit is dark and not designated as a crosswalk.

In another crash shortly before 7 a.m., San Antonio police say a driver hit a man and kept going.

Witnesses reported seeing the man “staggering across the street” in the 200 block of S. WW White just before he was hit.

He died of his injuries at the scene.

Police say the only description they have of the vehicle involved is that it may have been an SUV.

They say that driver, when caught, could face criminal charges for failing to stop after the crash.

The name of the man killed, who police say appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, was not released right away.