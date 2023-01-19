FEMA releases new flood maps for San Antonio, Bexar County; effective in July

New flood maps have been finalized and will become effective on July 19, 2023, for portions of the cities of China Grove, Elmendorf, San Antonio and St. Hedwig; and unincorporated areas of Bexar County, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released the finalized flood maps that will take effect in July.

The maps affect portions of China Grove, Elmendorf, San Antonio and St. Hedwig along with some unincorporated areas of Bexar County.

According to a press release, a FEMA compliance specialist will work with the community to update each floodplain ordinance and adopt the new maps by July 19.

The current and future Flood Insurance Rate Map can be viewed on FEMA’s Flood Map Changes Viewer.

Residents are encouraged to examine the maps to determine if they are in a low-to-moderate or high-risk flood zone that would require a flood insurance policy.

“If a property owner has a federally backed mortgage on a property in the floodplain, they will be required to purchase flood insurance. Based on data from the National Flood Insurance Program from August 31, 2022, the average annual cost for flood insurance premium and associated fees in Bexar County is $783.45. The average coverage including building and contents is $285,505. For more information about flood insurance, property owners can speak with their home insurance provider, keeping in mind that flood insurance is separate from home insurance,” the San Antonio River Authority advises on its website.

Learn more

People can learn more about their flood insurance options by talking with their insurance agent or visiting floodsmart.gov.

People can also contact their local floodplain administrator to review the maps over the phone by calling 877-FEMA MAP (877-336-2627) or send an email to FEMA-FMIX@fema.dhs.gov or by live chat service online.

The San Antonio River Authority has invited Bexar County residents to attend one of 11 public meetings about the map revisions scheduled through March.

View the San Antonio River Authority Draft Floodplain Viewer

Watch: Archived aerial footage from Sky 12 shows South Texas flood of 1998: