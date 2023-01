San Antonio police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, near Interstate 10.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was killed in a hit-and-run on the East Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jon Abraham Ortega died just before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10, days after his 25th birthday.

Police said that witnesses saw him staggering across the street before he was hit by a vehicle, possibly an SUV. The driver did not stop to render aid.

The accident is under investigation.

Read also: