Authorities ID man who was fatally shot after kicking down door of apartment north of downtown

Jeffrey Alan Davis, 39, died at the scene on Jan. 10

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed after kicking down the door to an apartment just north of downtown.

Jeffrey Alan Davis, 39, died at the scene at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.

The apartment resident told police that Davis kicked down the door in an attempt to burglarize it, according to SAPD. Since the door was bolted, police said, that man had to use immense force to kick down the door.

The resident pulled out a gun and Davis, police said.

Police said the resident acted in self-defense, and there have been calls to the apartment in the past.

The incident occurred near Advanced Learning Academy, which is part of the San Antonio Independent School District. No one was injured.

