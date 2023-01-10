Resident shoots, kills suspected burglar who kicked down door of North Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment north of downtown on Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.

According to an SAPD spokesperson, an apartment resident said a man kicked down the door in an attempt to burglarize it. Since the door was bolted, police said, that man had to use immense force to kick down the door.

The resident pulled out a gun and shot the intruder, police said. The suspected burglar was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name and age were not released.

Police said the resident acted in self-defense, and there have been calls to the apartment in the past.

The incident occurred near Advanced Learning Academy, which is part of the San Antonio Independent School District.

A spokesperson for SAISD said the campus is open and SAISD police officers are present to help with traffic and student drop-off.

San Antonio police respond to a shooting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in the 500 block of W. Euclid St. (KSAT)

