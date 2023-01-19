Suspect arrested after man assaulted, kidnapped during attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County

Gustavo Aguilar Castillo, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man told Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was kidnapped and assaulted by two suspects during an attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County.

One of the suspects, Gustavo Aguilar Castillo, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the incident happened on Saturday in the 10500 block of Lake Braunig, near Interstate 37 and Highway 181.

The man told BCSO that they were doing drugs, and at one point, Castillo and a woman demanded money from him.

He refused, and the suspects bound him with rope and a cord, the affidavit states.

They then began to hit him with a baton and weight-lifting bar in his face and body, knocking one of his teeth out, deputies said.

They took his cell phone and placed him in the back of a car. He was then driven to a location in Floresville, where he was able to escape and call 911.

A warrant for Castillo’s arrest was issued on Wednesday. His bond is set at $70,000.

Records show the woman has not been arrested in the case.

