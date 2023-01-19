SAPD searching for man who crashed stolen vehicle on North Side, left scene

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on Dec. 15, 2022, near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who crashed a stolen vehicle on the North Side last month and left the scene.

Police said the crash happened on Dec. 15 near NW Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road.

The man went to a nearby business to use a phone, and he was seen on surveillance video there.

He then left the scene on foot, police said.

The car that was involved in the wreck was determined to be stolen on Dec. 12. The make and model of the car were not released by police.

Police said he may also be wanted for questioning on other crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Antonio police or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

