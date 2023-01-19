Teen hunter discovers bodies of woman and her son inside their home more than 1 year after they died

CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio – A woman and her son were found dead inside their home in Ohio last month by a teenager who was hunting in the area.

According to WOIO, 79-year-old Shelvagean Rhoden and her 59-year-old son, Jimmie Rhoden, had been dead inside the home for more than a year and a half.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office deputies told WOIO that a neighbor looked in the window of the secluded home in Rose Township thinking nobody was there and saw a deceased person in a bedroom.

The bodies were discovered on Dec. 26 and later identified using X-rays and medical records.

The Repository reported that neither body appeared to have trauma and both the mother and her son had medical problems.

Carroll County Sheriff Calvin Graham said dated mail in the home, expiration dates on food in the fridge and the fact that the power was shut off in August 2021 point to the pair having been dead for some time.

WOIO reported that a CCSO deputy conducted a welfare check that was requested by Adult Protective Services in September 2021 but left after getting no response and not seeing any indications something was wrong.

No next of kin was found for the mother and son.