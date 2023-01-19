Video tour takes you through $7 million Dominion estate with 9 bathrooms

SAN ANTONIO – New video from Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty is giving an inside look at a $6.9 million home in the guard-gated Dominion neighborhood.

There are six-bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one half bathroom between the main house and the casita.

The main house is nearly 8,900 square feet and the casita is nearly 1,600 square feet. The casita has its own private access directly from the street.

According to the real estate listing, 10 Crescent Park is a Mediterranean-style estate on a secluded corner lot. You can tour the home in the video player at the top of this article.

The listing also states that the pool was constructed using hand-laid mosaic tiles.

Binkan Cinaroglu has the listing.

Not enough real estate window shopping? Take a look at a neighboring property — 18 Crescent Park. It’s the former home of San Antonio attorney Thomas J. Henry.

