Local artist shines light on strength, power of African American women in new exhibit

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio artist is shining light on the strength and power of African American women in new exhibit called, “Essence and Style: The Afro-Centric Woman.”

“‘Essence and Style’ is about an appreciation and celebration of black women, African-American women,” said Wardell Picquet, artist.

Picquet is the artist behind the paintings at the new exhibit.

“The gold is there, it’s actually shinny gold. If you shine the light it reflects back. Just describes that royalty in that inner light that’s within black women,” Picquet said.

The exhibit is at the Bihl Haus, located on 2803 Fredericksburg Road.

Picquet says it’s special to see all his paintings in one place.

“Some of them are from different series, from different years. Some of them are recently completed for this show,” Picquet said.

Picquet says his inspiration for the pieces came from the women who played a major role in his life.

“I wouldn’t be here today without Black women. My grandmother inspired me in my art pursuits. One of my aunts was always pushing me for educational excellence,” Picquet said.

The exhibit is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. To view their website, click here.