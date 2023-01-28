59º

Jefferson High School students compete in San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Junior Pitmaster competition

Senior students compete in competition for $20,000 in scholarships

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Jefferson High School students compete (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – High school students across the state competed in San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Junior Pitmaster competition Saturday.

San Antonio’s Jefferson High School’s Junior Pitmasters team spent the day putting their barbecue skills to the test by competing in three categories: chicken, pork spare ribs and brisket.

Students say they’ve been preparing for the competition for months.

“It’s a lot of hands on practicing injections, seasoning and even fire maintenance,” said Emmanuel Lopez, a junior pitmaster student competitor.

The competition is part of a true Texas tradition in teaching students more than cooking. They’re also learning life skills.

“That time management is a huge skill, but they’re also having to learn how to communicate with each other in that collaborative setting,” said Stacy Carroll, junior pitmaster instructor.

The students are competing for the grand championship. The top prize is a $20,000 scholarship the students would split evenly. Lopez says he’s already making plans for how he plans to use the funds.

“I’ll focus on paying off college. Of course, there’s books and whatever else I need to pay, but I want to focus on the school. I want to go to and try to put that money towards that,” Lopez shared.

Judges will make their decision based on tase, texture and appearance. The team says no matter the outcome, they are happy to walk away with new skills, memories and friendships.

Allysa Cole

Santiago Esparza

