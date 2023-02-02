New indoor family entertainment center opens in San Antonio area

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – There’s a new family entertainment center in the San Antonio area.

AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its doors on Jan. 7 at 4522 Fredericksburg Road — Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights.

“Empowered by a strong desire to offer family timeless entertainment and by the belief that fun is for all ages, AR’s Entertainment Hub is thrilled to offer our community a safe and fun environment to make memories with one another,” said owner Archie Wright.

AR’s Entertainment Hub offers roller skating, laser tag, mini golf, a playground, bumper cars, and an arcade, in addition to a bar and bistro.

Our motto is “family fun for everyone,” said Wright.

Pricing varies and is offered per attraction, or as a semi-inclusive pass for select attractions.

The event center also has deals for people who want to book parties and corporate events.

AR’s Entertainment Hub hours are:

Wednesday 4 - 10 p.m.

Thursday 4 - 10 p.m.

Friday 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. (adults only from midnight to 2 a.m.)

Saturday noon to 12 a.m.

Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

