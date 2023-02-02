Residents escape fire at apartment building north of downtown

SAFD responds to a fire on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the 400 block of W. Magnolia Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building north of downtown on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Magnolia Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found three adults and a child who had safely escaped, according to the battalion chief.

The fire started in an apartment that appeared to have been turned into a storage space. The damage was contained to that one space.

There are eight units in the building, and other residents will be able to return to their homes once power is restored, SAFD states.

A woman who lives in the building said her unit did not have any smoke detectors but was alerted to the fire by one that was going off inside the owner’s apartment. She said she was able to save her service dog and her neighbor’s dog.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

