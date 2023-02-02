Amber Alert issued for San Antonio toddler

According to police, 1-year-old Aviani Brown is believed to be with a 20-year-old man named Jaeshaun Brown. The suspect is reportedly driving a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582.

SAN ANTONIO – An Amber Alert has been issued in San Antonio for a 1-year-old girl.

Aviani Brown was last seen around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road, near the Midcrown Drive intersection.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety named 20-year-old Jaeshaun Brown as the suspect believed to have taken Aviani. He was last seen wearing black clothing.

Jaeshaun is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, DPS officials said.

Aviani was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, orange sweatpants and a gray onesie with the word “Unity.”

Public Safety officials said Jaeshaun Brown is believed to be driving a 2020 white Honda Accord with license plate number PJB2582.

Law enforcement officials believe Aviani is in grave and immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7660