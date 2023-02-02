37º

Amber Alert issued for San Antonio toddler

Be on look out for Honda Accord with license plate number PJB2582

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Amber Alert, Texas Department of Public Safety
According to police, 1-year-old Aviani Brown is believed to be with a 20-year-old man named Jaeshaun Brown. The suspect is reportedly driving a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582. (AMBER Alert)

SAN ANTONIO – An Amber Alert has been issued in San Antonio for a 1-year-old girl.

Aviani Brown was last seen around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road, near the Midcrown Drive intersection.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety named 20-year-old Jaeshaun Brown as the suspect believed to have taken Aviani. He was last seen wearing black clothing.

Jaeshaun is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, DPS officials said.

Aviani was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, orange sweatpants and a gray onesie with the word “Unity.”

Public Safety officials said Jaeshaun Brown is believed to be driving a 2020 white Honda Accord with license plate number PJB2582.

Law enforcement officials believe Aviani is in grave and immediate danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7660

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

