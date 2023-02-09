Board names Dr. Jeanette Ball as Southwest ISD Superintendent

Dr. Jeanette Ball is the new SWISD Superintendent of Schools

SAN ANTONIO – The Southwest ISD Board of Trustees voted Dr. Jeanette Ball as SWISD Superintendent of Schools Wednesday at a special called meeting.

On January 17, trustees named Dr. Ball as the lone finalist and waited for the 21-day state law period for superintendent finalists can officially be hired.

Dr. Ball’s experience includes being superintendent of Judson ISD and Uvalde CISD, along with years with Southwest ISD, serving first as a teacher and then as a campus principal.

She has served as the assistant superintendent of administration and human services, executive director of employee and student services, and director of staff development at Southwest ISD.

“I am so honored to be welcomed back into the district, my home,” Dr. Ball said. “I am grateful to the Board for providing this opportunity to lead this great district. My heart never left Southwest ISD. My goal was always to come back home, build upon the strong foundation, and continue the district’s commitment to Growth, Service, and Results.

Dr. Ball will officially start her duties as superintendent of Southwest ISD on Monday, February 13.