Father of Uvalde shooting survivor encourages potential blood donors

SAN ANTONIO – The gift of blood helped save the life of a girl after the Robb Elementary School shooting last year, according to her father.

Now, he’s making it his mission to pay it forward.

Ruben Zamora was unable to give blood as planned, but he is still encouraging others to donate.

“Maybe they’re scared like me,” Ruben said. “Whatever it is, hopefully it doesn’t happen to them what happened to me. That’s the reason I’m here.

Ruben said he is not giving up.

“If I can give a life back, I’m going to try to do it,” Ruben said.

KSAT 12 was there last month when Zamora’s daughter Mayah met the blood donors who helped her.

Mayah spent 66 days in the hospital after the Uvalde school shooting.

If you would like to become a blood donor, you can sign up for appointments with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center here.