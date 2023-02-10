I-10 closure from big rig rollover crash on city’s far East side could last for hours

The main lanes of Interstate 10 near Loop 1604 on the city’s far East Side could remain closed until Friday afternoon.

San Antonio police say that is due to fuel and oil that leaked from an 18-wheeler that overturned around 8 a.m.

Witnesses told police that someone in a black SUV cut off the driver of the big rig, causing him to lose control of his truck.

Police say the back wheels of the big rig went off the road and it rolled over.

They say in the process, the 18-wheeler hit a pickup, also causing damage to it.

A passenger in the pickup was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No one else was hurt.

As of late Friday morning, a cleanup crew was still on-site, trying to remove the spilled fuel and oil.

