Officer hurt, dog hit with Taser, after suspects run from suspected stolen car

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is nursing a knee injury that he suffered during a foot chase downtown early Friday morning.

The officer was trying to catch two people at the time who had bailed out of a suspected stolen car near W. Elmira and Jackson streets.

Police say the officer had initiated a traffic stop on the driver around 5 a.m., after noticing the car was stolen.

Once the car stopped, the two people got out and ran.

Officers managed to catch them less than a block away from where the chase started and took them into custody.

One of the suspects also was checked out at the scene by paramedics.

Neither he nor the injured officer was taken to a hospital.

Police spent some time afterward, searching the area for a key piece of evidence related to the incident.

After they brought in one of their canines for the search, they say a neighborhood dog tried to attack it.

One officer fired his Taser weapon at that neighborhood dog to stop it.

No animals or people suffered any serious injuries.

It was unclear what charges would be filed against the two suspects in custody.