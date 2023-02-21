Abbott to hold news conference on border security

(Bob Daemmrich For The Texas Tribune, Bob Daemmrich For The Texas Tribune)

Opening day action of the 88th Texas Legislature at the Texas Capitol showing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott giving a speech in the Senate chamber.

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Tuesday following a roundtable discussion with state officials and law enforcement on Texas’ ongoing strategies to secure the Texas-Mexico border.

Abbott will be joined in Weslaco by Sen. Brian Birdwell, Rep. Ryan Guillen, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of the Texas Military Department Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Border Czar Mike Banks.