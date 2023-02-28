82º

Authorities ID man killed during attempted robbery on North Side

Police said he tried to rob an acquaintance and he was shot

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Man dead, another hospitalized after shooting at North Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 38-year-old man who was killed during an attempted robbery on the North Side.

Eddie Kearse died Saturday afternoon after he was shot in the 1200 block of Patricia Drive, authorities said.

San Antonio police said that Kearse attempted to rob a 36-year-old man at around 4:45 p.m. and both of them fired shots.

Officers found Kearse with a gunshot to his torso at a nearby location. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The other man was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said the two men were acquaintances.

