Child now in fair condition after tree fell on San Antonio Zoo visitors last week

SAN ANTONIO – A child remains at University Hospital several days after a tree broke and fell at the San Antonio Zoo, injuring seven guests.

A University Health spokesperson confirmed to KSAT on Monday, March 20, that the child is in fair condition. The other six patients had been previously discharged.

The tree incident happened at about 12:05 p.m. Wednesday.

The zoo’s safety director was nearby and immediately attended to the guests who were injured, a zoo spokesperson said.

The zoo’s security/EMT team treated the guests, followed by San Antonio Park Police, the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department.

A post made on Facebook by a woman who appears to be a relative of one of the victims said, “There was a lot of blood at the scene, it all happened so fast there was no time to react. This all just feel so surreal.”

Arborist George Cardenas speculated to KSAT that the tree may have been overweight and may have had some decay in the union — the part where the branch and trunk join.

