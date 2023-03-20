Whale with spine deformity spotted off coast of Spain

A video from the civil guard in Spain shows a whale with a serious spine deformity swimming off the country’s eastern coast.

The Guardia Civil along with staff from a local aquarium, Oceanografic Valencia, responded earlier this month after receiving a report of a whale that was entangled in a net.

The whale was not entangled, but did have a serious deviation in its spine.

The whale was determined to be about 17 meters long and estimated to weigh 40 tons. The cause of its scoliosis is unknown at this time.

