Child injured by tree falling at San Antonio Zoo is now in good condition at University Hospital

All other patients from tree incident were discharged, spokesperson said

SAN ANTONIO – A child who was critically injured last week when a tree broke and fell at the San Antonio Zoo is now in good condition at University Hospital.

A University Health spokesperson confirmed to KSAT on Friday, March 24, that the child’s condition had greatly improved from a week ago.

The tree incident happened at about 12:05 p.m. on March 15. The child’s injuries were said to be critical at the time. Six others were injured in the incident but were treated and released from the hospital.

Arborist George Cardenas speculated to KSAT that the tree may have been overweight and may have had some decay in the union — the part where the branch and trunk join.

City crews worked this week to inspect trees at nearby Brackenridge Park. They pruned some trees and removed a few others. Brackenridge Park is a popular spot, especially this time of year for Easter celebrations.

