Trio arrested after police chase, crash in New Braunfels, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A trio of theft suspects has been arrested after New Braunfels police say they stole multiple items from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Store employees called police around noon Friday to report the theft at the sporting goods store in the 300 block of Creekside Way. Employees told dispatchers the suspects drove away in a black Toyota 4Runner with Florida license plates.

Responding officers located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over at the intersection of Hwy 46 at I-35. However, the driver sped away, turning south onto Business 35, where he ran a red light at the intersection of Business 35 and Walnut Avenue and crashed into another vehicle driven by a woman, police said.

Two of the three occupants of the Toyota attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended. All three suffered varying degrees of injuries from the crash and were transported to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

EMS treated the driver of the vehicle that was hit at the scene.

Police identified the suspects as an 18-year-old male and two 23-year-old females from Waco. Police did not disclose their identities.

The teen is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident and evading with a vehicle.

Both female suspects are charged with engaging in criminal activity, and one has an additional charge for evading arrest.

The intersection where the crash happened was partially closed for one hour while officers conducted their investigation and cleared the scene.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, and additional charges may be pending.