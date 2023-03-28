Man found dead in stairwell at North Side apartment complex identified by medical examiner’s office

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed on Thursday morning at a North Side apartment complex has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rafael Redondo-Navarrete, 27, was shot in the face just before 6 a.m. at the Palatia Apartment Homes in the 10300 block of Sahara Drive, the office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, neighbors heard a gunshot and saw Redondo-Navarrete lying on the landing of a stairwell.

He did not have any identification on him, but neighbors said they believe he had just moved into the complex. Police said they were going to get a search warrant for that unit.

Police added that officers were going to search for additional witnesses and review surveillance footage. No one has been arrested.