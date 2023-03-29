University Health, Fresh Start accepting applications for no-cost reconstructive surgeries for kids

SAN ANTONIO – University Health is working with a nonprofit organization to provide no-cost reconstructive surgeries for children and teens with physical and cosmetic deformities.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is accepting applications for the surgeries that will be performed on June 24 and 25.

Dr. Ian Mitchell, surgeon in chief of pediatrics with University Health and UT Health San Antonio, will lead the special surgery weekend.

“The team welcomes applications for pediatric patients with needs from their heads to their toes,” a press release stated.

Examples of types of surgeries that will be performed:

Cleft lip and palate.

Eye and soft tissue surgeries.

Laser procedures for scarring or skin conditions such as port wine stains and birthmarks.

Interventional radiology procedures for vascular malformations.

“There are children out there who need surgeries and procedures that don’t have the right insurance, or live in the wrong place, or they don’t have the resources to get them,” Mitchell said in a press release. “The Surgery Weekend team can help make profound changes in children’s lives by getting them the care they need here in San Antonio. With the right start in life, their potential could be limitless.”

For more information, parents can email fresh.start@uhtx.com or visit the Fresh Start Surgical Gifts website.