2 hospitalized in West Side crash involving drunk driver, SAPD says

SAPD responds to crash in the 1000 block of General McMullen.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized in an overnight crash on the city’s West Side involving a driver found to be intoxicated, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Sunday just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of General McMullen.

Police said a Mazda Tribute failed to yield the right of way while leaving a private driveway and was struck by a Ford Taurus.

Two victims, a 69 and an 18-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital and reported to be in critical condition, SAPD said.

SAPD said the Taurus driver was not at fault for the crash. However, after an evaluation deemed them intoxicated, the driver was booked for a DWI.