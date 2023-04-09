SAPD: 5 teens, 1 man detained after firing approximately 100 rounds in West Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Five teenagers and one man were arrested after firing approximately 100 rounds in a West Side neighborhood, striking a home and car Sunday.

San Antonio police responded to shots fired around 2:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Loma Park Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found around 100 shell casings in the road and a yard, discovering that a home and car were struck by gunfire, said SAPD.

SAPD located the six suspects in their crashed vehicle. They were all detained and are pending the following charges:

18-year-old man | Deadly conduct with a firearm and evading in a vehicle

14-year-old boy | Deadly conduct with a firearm

17-year-old boy | Deadly conduct with a firearm

20-year-old man | Deadly conduct with a firearm

17-year-old boy | Deadly conduct with a firearm

19-year-old man | Deadly conduct with a firearm