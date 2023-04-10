Which laundry detergents clean best?

Whether you’re pro powders, prefer pods, are loyal to liquids, Consumer Reports tests of dozens of laundry detergents can help.

“CR’s tests are extremely tough; even the best detergents can’t remove every stain completely, so it’s really about getting one that works for what you are typically laundering and whether you routinely have heavily soiled clothes,” said Perry Santanachote of Consumer Reports.

CR’s testers launder fabric swatches soaked with blood, body oil, chocolate, coffee, dirt, grass, and salad dressing. The lighter the stain after washing, the better the detergent scores on cleaning performance.

Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release and Persil ProClean Stain Fighter tackled dirt and body oil, as well as tougher stains like grass and blood.

But if grass and blood stains aren’t a routine occurrence in your home, and you’re looking for a better value, CR says to consider Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Liquid from Costco.

If convenience is key, the Power Pods from Tide earned top scores among the pods. However, that convenience costs more and pods have other downsides: Pods can be dangerous, especially in households with cognitively impaired adults or young children who might accidentally ingest them.

Testers also checked out laundry sheets, which are made of concentrated laundry detergent and held together by a resin and dissolvable paper. They’re free of plastic packaging.

“The laundry sheets as a group didn’t perform as well as liquids and pods in our tests. However, if your laundry isn’t heavily soiled and you’re looking for a more sustainable laundry routine, these could be a good option,” said Santanachote.

Another plus for liquid detergents is they can work double duty as pre-treaters for stains, which means one less product you need to buy.