Man, 27, sentenced to 45 years in prison for shooting his sister

Fabian Rene Arredondo is accused of shooting his sister at a home in the 1300 block of Mission Grande, police said. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison for shooting his sister multiple times.

Fabian Arredondo was found guilty Wednesday of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member.

According to a story reported by KSAT, Arredondo arrived unannounced at his older sister’s apartment on Sept. 16, 2020. When he was allowed into the apartment, Arredondo opened fire on his sibling after she turned her back on him. The victim suffered eight gunshot wounds but survived. Arredondo fled the scene but was later arrested.

Arredondo waived his right to have the jury decide his punishment. 226th District Court Judge Raymond Angelini sentenced him to 45 years.

“Family violence is unacceptable at any time, but it is particularly reprehensible that anyone would deliberately shoot one of their own family members – and shoot them eight times. I’m proud of the work our trial team did to show that our community will not tolerate that behavior,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales, “Family violence is not okay.”

Also on KSAT.com: