Trial expected this summer for man charged with death of 5-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The man charged with the death of 5-year-old Mercedes Losoya early last year is expected to have his case go to trial this summer.

Jose Ruiz was in court Thursday for a hearing regarding evidence in his case.

Ruiz, along with his girlfriend Katrina Mendoza, Losoya’s mother, were charged with injury to a child - intentionally or knowingly causing serious bodily injury.

Mercedes Losoya

In Feb. 2022, Mendoza took Losoya to the hospital, unresponsive.

Losoya later died from her injuries. The arrest affidavit stated Losoya had “visible bruises, scratches, cuts and swelling on almost every visible part of her body.”

“The circumstances are very, very ugly,” defense attorney Theresa Connolly said.

Connolly had requested more evidence from the state during Thursday’s hearing regarding 911 calls.

187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd gave both the state and defense one last chance to get everything together and set one more hearing date for May 25.

“After I give you this setting date for discovery after that date, state you need to be prepared to do a plea offer and then after that it will be a quick turnaround for a jury trial,” Boyd said.

If the plea offer is not accepted, the trial will most likely take place in June.

Katrina Mendoza remains in the Bexar County Jail awaiting trial. Her next hearing is scheduled for April 17.

If you see child abuse happening, you can reach the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services by calling 1-800-252-5400.

