Motorcyclist hospitalized after being hit by sedan

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a car on the city’s Northwest Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Avenue and La Manda Boulevard, not far from Interstate 10.

According to police, a man in his 30s was on a motorcycle and was going northbound on West Avenue when he was struck by a sedan trying to turn into a restaurant.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police said the driver of the car did stop to render aid, so no charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.