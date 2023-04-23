9 people shot, hospitalized after shooting at prom party in East Texas, officials say

A prom after-party in East Texas overnight turned into a shooting and nine people are hospitalized with gunshot wounds, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, on County Road 263, north of Jasper, Texas. The city is just under five hours from San Antonio by car.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found nine people at a home with gunshot wounds. There were 250 people at the party when the shooting happened, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the victims’ injuries were non-life threatening, but they were taken to two area hospitals -- one in Jasper and one in Beaumont.

A second shooting happened in Jasper on Valley Drive, off of Bevil Loop, and Jasper police said they believe there could be a connection between the two incidents.

At last check, officers were questioning people of interest, but no arrests were made. The investigation continues.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is urged to contact the JCSO at 409-384-5417.

More on KSAT: