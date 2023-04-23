57º

Woman killed after driving off access road onto highway on NW Side, San Antonio police say

Vehicle landed on roof onto 10500 block of I-10 West early Sunday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old woman was killed after driving off the access road and onto the highway on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called to the 10500 block of I-10 West around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

They found a driver in a vehicle had hit the barrier wall on the access road, went over it, and then fell onto the highway on the car’s roof.

Witnesses told police they saw the person in the vehicle drive over the barrier.

San Antonio Fire Department crews arrived and removed the female driver, identified as Jada Armani Rocha, from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

